The U.S. Department of Labor announced the kick-off of more than 1,000 events and activities throughout the country as part of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14 to 20.
National Apprenticeship Week 2022 will include roundtable and panel discussions, conferences, and career and trade fairs hosted by stakeholders in the proven “earn-as-you-learn” model, which connects individuals to paid work experience, classroom instruction and a nationally recognized credential, and helps employers develop their future workforce.
In Washington, President Joe Biden is emphasizing the importance of Registered Apprenticeships and, in particular, their ability to increase opportunities for women and underrepresented communities. On Nov. 10, 2022, the president issued A Proclamation on National Apprenticeship Week.
The plans for the 2022 commemoration include more than 1,000 events and 250 official proclamations in 50 states, territories and the District of Columbia. In Chicago today, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will join members of the Business Roundtable and the Chicago Apprenticeship Network at an event hosted by Aon to discuss the benefits of Registered Apprenticeship in retaining and recruiting workers.
“National Apprenticeship Week reminds Americans of the tremendous benefits that Registered Apprenticeships provide to workers and employers,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “A long-honored approach to educating workers and preparing them for stable careers, today’s Registered Apprenticeships are being revitalized here in the U.S. as a proven strategy that equips workers—especially women and other underrepresented and underserved communities—with marketable skills sought in high-demand industries.”
On Nov. 15, Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su and approximately 80 employers, representatives of industry associations, education providers, labor unions and the White House Office of the National Cyber Director and other federal agencies will meet for an event marking the end of the 120-Day Cybersecurity Sprint. As a result of this national effort announced in July 2022, there are more than 170 cybersecurity programs in development and more than 7,000 apprentices that have been hired in fewer than 120 days.
The Biden-Harris administration’s heightened focus on Registered Apprenticeships has helped develop more than 4,000 new programs, add 6,700 new participating employers and led to employment opportunities from more than 1 million Registered Apprenticeships.
In the U.S., more than 808,000 people work as apprentices in high-demand industries, including information technology, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, education, construction, transportation, cybersecurity, clean energy, financial services and agriculture.
