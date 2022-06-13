U.S. ag tractor and combine monthly unit sales in May 2022 fell below the five-year average for the first time since March 2020, while Canadian sales remained above the line, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 14.5% for the month of May compared to 2021, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales for the month declined 12.7% to 315 units sold. The 100+ horsepower 2WD segment was once again the only growth sector in the U.S. market for the third month in a row, up 13.9%, indicating continued demand in row-crop agriculture, while mid-range tractors between 40 and 100 horsepower fell 16.4%, and the sub-40hp segment were down 15.9%. 4WD tractors took a bigger drop than their 2WD cousins, down 30.4%. Total farm tractor sales and combine sales are both down 14.2% year-to-date.
In Canada, unit sales fell 11.3%, despite 2WD units in the 40-100hp and 100+hp ranges, and 4WD tractors growing, led by 100+hp units up 21.8%. Total 2WD unit sales were down 11.6% due to a fall in sub-40hp units. Combine harvesters were down as well in Canada, falling 28.4% to 78 units sold. Year-to-date farm tractor unit sales are down a 8.6% in Canada, while harvesters are down 28.1%.
“Supply chain remains the primary issue in the ag equipment market right now,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “Another thing to keep in mind, especially when comparing numbers year-over-year, is 2021 sales were significantly above historic trends.”
The full reports can be found at https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.