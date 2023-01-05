20230103_usdm.png

The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (Map courtesy of NDMC.)

An atmospheric river led to heavy rain and high-elevation snow across the West with the largest amounts throughout California on Dec. 30 and 31. Preceding this AR, enhanced onshore flow also resulted in widespread rain and high-elevation snow from the West Coast eastward to the Continental Divide.

A winter storm affected southern South Dakota and western to central Nebraska where 6 to 18 inches of snowfall occurred on Jan. 2. Mostly dry weather prevailed along most of the East Coast and southern Great Plains. Following the Arctic air outbreak during late December, a rapid warming trend began during the final days of 2022. Five-day temperatures (Dec. 27, 2022, to Jan. 2, 2023) averaged more than 10 degrees F above normal across the central and eastern U.S.

