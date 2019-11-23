Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc., Kalida, Ohio, has unveiled its UHarvest Pro grain cart scale and data management system and using its exclusive dedicated ISOBUS connectivity, the Unverferth UHarvest Pro system provides users with the most robust and reliable harvest data recording without the need for extra cables, displays or batteries. Developed in collaboration with Raven Industries, the UHarvest Pro system offers unrivaled connectivity to the grain cart. A Bluetooth connection built into the grain cart’s module seamlessly transfers data via cellular to any Android or IOS mobile device with the UHarvest Pro app. Users can connect to their free Slingshot account to automatically generate professional reports and they can also merge and edit the data to suit their business needs. The UHarvest Pro system can easily be set up to record data in grower, farm and field format. In addition, every unloading event can be recorded with truck identification, destination and variety information. Accu-Save automatically records each unloading event by using a PTO-mounted sensor for greatest accuracy. Additional features of the UHarvest Pro system include hitch weight monitoring to manage the cart for optimal handling and one-touch verification to calibrate combine yield monitors and create reports for historical viewing. Options include moisture-sense technology to automatically convert bushels harvested to dry bushels, and Accu-Load to dispense a pre-programmed weight into each truck for keeping loads within capacity. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.uharvest.net.
