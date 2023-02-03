Unverferth Manufacturing Co., Inc., Kalida, Ohio, has purchased Orthman Manufacturing’s agricultural product lineup and the two manufacturing locations based in Lexington, Nebraska, effective Feb. 1. Manufacturing personnel and various support people will be offered employment with the new ownership. 

Unverferth announces purchase of Orthman Manufacturing Inc.

Unverferth Manufacturing saw a natural fit with the culture, the people and the innovative, products at Orthman Manufacturing. Major equipment and facility investments have been made at the Lexington locations over the past several years that present great opportunities for increased production. Orthman, started in 1965 by Henry Orthman with hitch conversion kits, today builds and distributes various agricultural tools and implements used by producers in the United States and in more than 14 countries. 

