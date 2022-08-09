income-tax-4097292_1920.jpg

Image by Steve Buissinne from Pixabay.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are teaming up to provide taxpayer education to farmers and ranchers. The partnership aims to provide resources for educators and tax professionals who work with rural and agricultural clients as well.

The endeavor is part of a $14.5 million investment by USDA’s Farm Service Agency through two outreach efforts—the first to new farmers, and the other to underserved audiences.

