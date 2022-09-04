Regina Bird.jpg

While some continue to deal with intense drought, others were left with a deluge of rain on top of the parched soil.

From Aug. 21 to 22, Dallas, Texas, and surrounding areas picked up heavy rain that led to widespread flooding. Over 9 inches of rain fell in some spots, which brought it up to the wettest August on record for DFW Airport (that record is 10.33 inches of rain in August 1915). This comes on an area that was in the exceptional drought category on the U.S. Drought Monitor the week before the flooding rain. This also follows a stretch of no measurable rain for DFW that began June 4 and lasted until Aug. 10, according to the National Weather Service.

