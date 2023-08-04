Ag Economics.png

Despite severe damage to its agricultural infrastructure and Russian missile attacks on its export ports and grain warehouses, Ukraine is managing to keep up ag exports and has shifted cargoes to ports on the Danube River.

Antonina Broyaka, Extension associate of agricultural economics at Kansas State University—who formerly taught and did research at the Vinnytsia National Agrarian University in Ukraine—gave a detailed update to attendees of recent webinar hosted by Kansas State University. Broyaka spoke and gave figures on the situation in Ukraine after Russia’s pulling out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and targeting Ukrainian grain infrastructure in the ports of Odesa, Pivdennyi and Chornomorsk, causing ripples in world grain markets, especially for wheat.

