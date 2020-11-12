The Udall FFA Chapter of Kansas was named 2020 National Premier Chapter: Growing Leaders during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, held virtually this year.
The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters that actively implement the organization’s mission and strategies. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
Udall FFA of Kansas wanted to further develop leadership within the district leadership of their FFA. The hope was to create an engaging activity that would develop teamwork and communication skills for the chapter officers in the area. The activity, Maze Runner, placed the attendees in teams, and they had to work together to complete tasks such as foam sword fights and solving riddles to complete the quest. The event was capped off with a Q&A with state officers.
John Deere sponsors the National Chapter Award program. National FFA recognizes the top chapters with innovative activities in each of the three divisions: growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters that receive three-star ratings during judging are eligible to compete for the Premier Chapter awards. Ten FFA chapters competed in a virtual presentation for the honor.
