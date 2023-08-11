TysonFoodsLogoBlue_0.jpg

In its recent third quarter sales and financial report, Tyson Foods announced it was closing four chicken processing plants including two in Missouri and one in Arkansas.

“While current market dynamics remain challenging, Tyson Foods is fully committed to our vision of delivering sustainable, top line growth and margin improvement,” stated Donnie King, president and CEO, Tyson Foods, in the filing. “I’m encouraged by the improvements we made this quarter, including our Tyson core business lines that continue to outpace our peers in volume growth.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.