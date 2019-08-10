Firefighters are still battling a fire at the Holcomb, Kansas, Tyson plant. According to a release issued by Sergeant Lana Urteaga, as of 8 a.m. this morning, the fire is still active. Crews are still on scene at this time and the fire has been contained to the area it began.
At 8:35 p.m. Aug. 9, Garden City Communications Center received a 911 call from Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc. The 911 call came from the operations manager, who said there was a fire in the west side of the building where the process begins.
There were approximately 1,200 employees on scene at the time the fire started, and all have been evacuated. There are no injuries reported at this time.
Approximately 75 employees were bussed to Holcomb Elementary, which had been set up as a reunification point for employees. Shortly before 1 a.m., all employees had dispersed from the school. Red Cross and Salvation Army provided support and assistance at Holcomb Elementary.
Finney County EMS, Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol and Red Cross remain on scene to assist Garden City and Holcomb fire department personnel fighting the fire. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time. There is a partial roof collapse in the area of where the fire began.
Fire fighters and first responders appreciate the donated goods that were delivered over night. They have adequate supplies for the duration of the event and ask that any future donations for first responders be coordinated through Finney County Emergency Management Interim Director, Anthony Cruz. He can be reached at 620-272-3747.
