Tyson Foods signs pact to acquire Williams Sausage Co.

Tyson Foods, Inc., Springdale, Arkansas, has signed an agreement to acquire Williams Sausage Company, Inc. of Union City, Tennessee, both companies announced Feb. 21.
Williams Sausage Company employs approximately 500 team members and provides fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon and sandwiches to retail and foodservice customers.
“The addition of Williams Sausage Company aligns with our strategic intent of expanding our capacity to serve our customers,” said Stewart Glendinning, Group President, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods. “We also look forward to welcoming Williams’ dedicated team members to the Tyson Foods family.”
“The Williams Family has been very blessed for the last 65 years by dedicated team members, great customers and fantastic suppliers that have allowed us to build a quality food company,” said Williams Sausage Company President and CEO Roger Williams. “There are not many companies to which we could entrust what we have built, and we are very pleased that in Tyson Foods we have found that partner who understands the heritage and culture of our family business and will be able to take it to the next level. We believe this to be a very positive move for our family and our team members that will ensure the future of all stakeholders.”
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and the transaction is still subject to approval by United States regulators.
