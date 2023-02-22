Tyson Foods, Inc., Springdale, Arkansas, has signed an agreement to acquire Williams Sausage Company, Inc. of Union City, Tennessee, both companies announced Feb. 21.

Tyson Foods signs pact to acquire Williams Sausage Co.

Williams Sausage Company employs approximately 500 team members and provides fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon and sandwiches to retail and foodservice customers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.