America’s farmers and ranchers are resilient, but even the most stalwart face mental health challenges. In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is hosting “A Conversation on Farm Stress and Mental Health” livestream on May 20 at 3 p.m. Eastern on Twitter.
The event will be moderated by USDA Rural Health Liaison Kellie Kubena. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Dr. Jewel Bronaugh will be joined by Xochitl Torres Small, Under Secretary for Rural Development, Zach Ducheneaux, administrator for USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Brenda Martin, Ph.D., national program leader for USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, and Richard Ball, president of National Association of State Departments of Agriculture.
To join the livestream, go here.
