Turbo Diesel of Oklahoma offers high performance replacement turbochargers and manifolds for trucks with Cat, Cummins and Detroit engines. Turbo Diesel, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is an authorized distributor for Borg-Warner turbochargers and for Full Tilt brand performance products. Borg-Warner is a leading manufacturer of American-made performance parts for top truckers. Full Tilt brand performance manifolds are manufactured from heavy-duty materials and are fully ceramic coated both inside and out. They are designed with smoother, more gradual angles and tighter joints for increased airflow. The enhanced airflow increases fuel efficiency and horsepower while lowering exhaust temperatures. For more information, call 800-366-4265 or visit www. turbodieselok.com.
