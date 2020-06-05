Fall in Oklahoma means harvest, pumpkins and fairs, however, with the coronavirus still causing cancellations and concerns of a resurgence in the virus, fairs are having to make difficult decisions of whether to hold their annual events or not.
The Tulsa State Fair, which takes place every October and attracts more that 1,150,000 visitors, has announced it will only be holding the junior livestock show in 2020. The Tulsa State Fair website released this statement in regard to their decision making surrounding the Oklahoma event.
“The Tulsa State Fair is diligently working to produce a safe and financially responsible 11 Days of Awesome, Oct. 1 to 11, 2020. We are committed to provide an event environment that follows CDC Guidelines and Sanitation Practices. In our planning process, COVID-19 has forced us to carefully analyze every component of our Fair and make difficult, yet necessary decisions and reductions. After careful consideration, the 2020 Tulsa State Fair will only be hosting Junior Livestock Shows, as outlined in the schedule.”
The fair usually holds a junior livestock show, premium sale, 4-H horse show, open horse show, livestock judging contest, rodeo, Miss Tulsa State Fair competition and concerts, as well as other family events and vendor booths in the exhibit buildings. However, the fair also stated on their website they will plan accordingly, while focusing on being resilient and adapting to these changing times.
Lacey Newlin can be reached at 580-748-1892 or lnewlin@hpj.com.
