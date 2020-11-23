The 27th Tulsa Farm Show, previously scheduled for Dec. 10 to 12, has been rescheduled to Feb. 25 to 27,2021, as a result of ongoing COVID-19 virus concerns.
This change in dates is in response to increasing concerns at the state and local level related to available hospital capacity and staffing for patient care and public safety related activities, as the number of positive cases has increased in recent weeks. Midwest Shows is working with the Tulsa Expo Square management, show exhibitors and sponsors, host hotel Marriott Tulsa Southern Hills and other partners to ensure a smooth transition to these new dates.
“We have been in discussions with our exhibitors, key stakeholder and event partners as cases have increased in recent weeks,” said John K. Riles, president of Midwest Shows. “We feel a shift to these new dates helps local officials focus on the near-term public safety concerns and also positions us to host a higher quality event that better serves the area’s farmers and ranchers. It has really been amazing to see how supportive and responsive people have been. We are grateful for their efforts and look forward to hosting the 27th Tulsa Farm Show in late February 2021.”
The show will feature more than 300 exhibitors with the latest in agricultural and ranching equipment and services, along with live equipment demonstrations and scholarship fundraising activities.
The event will be at the River Spirit Expo at Tulsa’s Expo Square. The show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information visit www.ExpoSquare.com, www.TulsaFarmShow.com or contact Midwest Shows at 507-437-7969.
The Tulsa Farm Show is produced annually by Midwest Shows Inc., producer of annual agricultural and ranching tradeshows in Peoria, Illinois; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Vermillion, South Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Additional information is available at www.MidwestShows.com.
