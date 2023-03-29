Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Foundation recently announced $107,500 in funding was raised for the TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation through its annual silent auction fundraiser at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. The foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization supporting high-quality training and equipment, and cutting-edge investigative tools for peace officers dedicated to investigating and solving agricultural crimes.
“The special rangers are core to TSCRA’s mission,” said TSCRA Special Ranger Foundation Chairman Arthur Uhl. “This group has the respect and trust of the law enforcement community across the nation and are exceptional partners in protecting landowners and rural communities in Texas and Oklahoma. We’re grateful for the generosity for all those who continually fund the efforts of the special rangers.”
