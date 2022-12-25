145647172_535993607334514_2447244660912836236_n.jpg

An innovative program on soil health and carbon metrics is looking for farmers, growers and ranchers to participate. According to Matt Duncan, senior sustainability and science lead at Truterra, farmers can enroll their fields though the network of thousands of ag retailers who are participating in the recruitment effort or find more information online.

“First, check with your local ag retailer to see if they are working with Truterra. If not, go to Truterraag.com/enroll. We have thousands of boots on the ground that know your region and your crop,” he told High Plains Journal. Truterra is the sustainability business of Land O’Lakes. Using Truterra’s unique soil assessment metrics, the program should provide robust soil data across crop lines and regions that could also support participation in other programs that could help farmers generate revenue, such as carbon credits.

