The Donald Trump administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $268 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across 28 states.
“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
USDA is funding 76 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. These investments will help to improve rural water infrastructure for 267,000 residents. For example:
The city of Greenville, Illinois, will use a $14 million loan to replace a water treatment plant to meet current peak demands as well as the future growth of the community.
In Hulbert, Oklahoma, the Tenkiller Utilities Authority is receiving a $10.6 million loan and a $4.6 million grant to build a regional water treatment plant. The 1.8-million-gallon-per-day plant will be constructed on the western side of Lake Tenkiller at the existing plant site, in Cherokee County. TUA consists of nine rural water systems. Seven of those systems have small, operationally challenged treatment plants, and two systems purchase their water. A transmission line, two pump stations and three water storage tanks will be built to connect the systems. This project will deliver safe and sanitary water through one common plant, increase water and energy efficiency, and reduce operation and maintenance costs.
The borough of Seaside Park, New Jersey, will use a $5 million loan to build an elevated water treatment facility and an emergency generator to prevent flooding. Funds will also be used to install a 30,000-gallon backwash tank and replace the water main on various streets throughout the borough.
The investments are being made in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and West Virginia.
To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office.
