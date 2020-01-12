One of the premier indoor farm events, the Triumph of Agriculture Exposition is scheduled for March 4 to 5, at the CHI Health Center, at 10th and Capitol Avenue, just off Interstate Highway 480 in Omaha, Nebraska.
The 54th Annual Farm and Ranch Machinery Show will once again be filled with the latest agricultural innovations, equipment and supplies with more than 500 displays for farmers, ranchers, and their wives to meet experts all on one level of over 150,000 square feet in the state-of-the-art CHI Health Center. Since 1967, the Triumph of Ag Expo has been regarded as one of the finest indoor farm shows. The 2020 Expo is an opportunity before spring planting to save time and money, improve operations, yields, safety, efficiency and find the latest solutions. In this challenging industry, the annual Omaha show is convenient for farmers to attend with free admission, which it has offered for over 50 years.
This year’s show offers free parking at 13th and I-80, the Omaha Zoo exit, with continuous free shuttle to and from the expo’s front door.
Brent Pohlman from Midwest Laboratories, show councilman, says he’s looking forward to the show. “The Triumph of Ag Expo is always packed with lots of new improvements and helpful information.”
At no other time this spring will area farm operators be able to see this much farm equipment and technology on display, officials say. The 2020 expo will have RFD TV coverage leading up to and during this year’s expo. New features for the first time include a designated area showcasing “Innovations in Farming.”
“It’s an excellent opportunity to see all types of Short-Line farm equipment, new products, labor and time saving ideas all under one roof,” says Mike Mancuso, the show’s producer. “The Triumph of Ag Expo is the best place for farmers to find answers for what they do control while taking advantage of the new technologies with hands-on experience and continuous demonstrations. The 2020 show will feature drone and technology demonstrations as well as offer expanded educational sessions from new alternative income opportunities such as hemp to new strategies for crop planning.”
The farm show is regarded as one of the largest indoor diversified short-line farm machinery shows, said Ben Hellbusch, from Busch Equipment of Columbus, Nebraska, and a council board member. “The expo has something for every kind of farm operation,” including tillage equipment, planters, monitor and control systems, soil testing equipment, mowers, cattle chutes, augers, fertilizers, various seed hybrids, feeders, tanks and pumps, hay moving and handling equipment, plows, combines, computers and software, tractors and many more agricultural products and services for today’s farmers and ranchers.
In addition to all of the latest equipment, products and services, there will be antique farm tractors and equipment and special programs.
The show is produced by Mid-America Expositions, Inc. and is sponsored by the Mid-America Farm and Ranch Machinery Council. For more information, call 402-346-8003 or visit www.showofficeonline.com.
