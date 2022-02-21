Farmers and ranchers are always looking for ways to see and compare the latest in equipment and innovations and they can do so in an upcoming show that is under one roof.
The 55th Triumph of Ag Expo Farm and Ranch Machinery Show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 2 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 3 at the CHI Health Center, 455 N. 10th St., Omaha, Nebraska.
Since 1967, the Triumph Ag Expo has been regarded as one of the finest indoor farm shows in North America. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to attend before spring planting and see what is available to help them to save time and money, improve operations, yields, safety and efficiency.
A 2022 show feature is a salute to farmer veterans with special recognition sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs, Walthill, Nebraska. Nominees are being accepted for people who have made contributions to agriculture and served their country in the armed services. Nominations need to include the name and nominee, describe their farming background, describe their military service and any additional information on why the nominee should be recognized. Information can be emailed to info@showofficeonline.com or call 402-346-8003.
The Triumph of Ag Expo will also offer expanded educational sessions and innovations in farming showcase. Topics on the agenda include crop insurance, solar and wind in agriculture, wind energy and fueling a farm with biodiesel,
The show has free admission and parking is free at 13th and Interstate Highway 80 with continuous free shuttle service available
For exhibit information call 402-346-8003 or visit www.omahafarmandranch.com.
