Trail King Industries, Mitchell, South Dakota, continues to expand its dealer network.
Recently, the company announced the addition of two new dealers to its network. They are Frost Machines, Cody, Wyoming, and US Equipment Sales & Rentals, Plainfield, Illinois.
“Both of these new dealers will position Trail King trailers in a new regional market,” says Rick Farris, vice president of sales and marketing. “Our nationwide network of dealers is one of our most valuable assets. Our team is constantly looking for ways to get products in front of customers improving access to parts and service.”
Trail King Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of a complete line of trailers. With trailers ranging in load capacities from 12,000 to 1,000,000 pounds, Trail King designs, engineers, and manufactures trailers to serve a wide variety of applications for markets as diverse as construction, agriculture, transportation, waste and recycling, and specialized hauling.
