Trail King Industries, Mitchell, South Dakota, has been supporting local students involved in welding and trade skills by partnering with the Welding and Manufacturing Technology program at Mitchell Technical Institute as the schools prepare students for careers in highly technical manufacturing environments.
Together, Trail King and MTI are a powerful partnership in the Midwest. In 2019, 16 graduates of the WMT program entered the field. Two of which are new hires at Trail King’s Mitchell location. The program began in 2012 with eight students. With an advisory board of 20 members, and successful partnerships with industry leaders, the program enrollment has grown to over 70 in just seven years. Industry relationships help the program excel in areas of material, curriculum, equipment, and student-employer relationship.
Trail King offers up to $4,000 per year for qualifying candidates and hands-on training, providing materials and engineering drawings for the students to build a TKLP TAG trailer.
