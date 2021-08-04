Designed for strength and speed, Mitchell, South Dakota-based Trail King Live Bottom delivers with its innovative body, which distributes weight to maximize payloads and maintain high levels of maneuverability with multiple axle configurations. Customers will notice updates that provide better access points for simpler maintenance like the bolt-on upper coupler/kingpin and front fenders.
Hopper walls are constructed with longer lasting 0.160-inch-thick AR450 wear plate in the rear half with the full length as an option. Round hopper cross members are attached to the sidewall with cast steel mountings providing less opportunity for material buildup. A heavy-duty 4-inch pitch roller chain and frictionless drive system provide efficient horizontal discharge while unloading in one revolution—for less. The aerodynamic design features smooth side panels in aluminum or steel, providing corrosion prevention and a clean shiny finish.
For more information, see a dealer or visit www.trailking.com/tklb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.