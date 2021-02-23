Tradexpos Inc. has canceled the 2021 Topeka Farm Show scheduled for April 13 to 15.
Tradexpos postponed the show from its original dates in January, in hopes that COVID-19 would be controlled enough to sustain a trade show. After the Stormont Vail Events Center was converted to a Vaccine Distribution Center, alternate locations were vetted. Ultimately, no plan was able to balance the logistics of the farm show with the safety required to support the community.
Show Director Brock Nelson said, “We’ve held off on making this decision for as long as possible, but it’s important to us that our exhibitors have enough advanced notice to adjust their marketing plans and undo their preparation for the show. Everyone involved wants to have the show, however we understand the current conditions regarding the pandemic, just won’t allow that at this time.”
The Topeka Farm show will return on Jan. 11 to 13, 2022, at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
