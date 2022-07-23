The U.S. International Trade Commission lifted tariffs on nitrogen fertilizers imported from Morocco, Russia and Trinidad and Tobago. The ruling is a major win for hard-pressed farmers, who have been squeezed by skyrocketing inflation in fertilizer costs due not only to general inflation, but to the war in Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are both major suppliers of fertilizer on the world market. The decision is effective immediately.

The tariffs came at the behest of Mosaic, which convinced the ITC to approve the tariffs by arguing that industry losses in 2017 through 2019 were due to unfair foreign competition. The ITC placed Moroccan phosphate fertilizer under a punitive 20% tariff to last five years.

