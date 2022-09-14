Tractor Supply Company, Brentwood, Tennessee, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, recently announced the groundbreaking of its new distribution center in Maumelle, Arkansas. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of $128 million and will be the 10th and largest distribution center in the Tractor Supply network.
The distribution center will create nearly 500 new full-time jobs when it opens in late 2023 and service over 300 Tractor Supply stores at full capacity. The facility includes 50,000 square feet of mezzanine space devoted to the company’s growing eCommerce business.
