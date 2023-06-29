Steven Easom 1.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Tractor Supply Co.)

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and the Tractor Supply Company Foundation have donated $100,000 to Farmer Veteran Coalition’s Fellowship Fund. The fund is a grant program that provides direct assistance to veterans in their beginning years of farming or ranching, either through grants of equipment or awards ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to purchase items that will make a crucial difference in the launch of their farm businesses. Tractor Supply’s contribution will benefit 60 farmer veterans.

In honor of July 4 and in gratitude for their service, Tractor Supply is also providing all veterans, active military and their dependents with a 15% discount on July 4 in stores nationwide.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.