trac safety 23 thomas.jpeg

Weston Schaefer of Harrison, left, answers a question asked by John Thomas, Nebraska Extension educator, at the annual “Tractor Safety” course in Gering. (Photo courtesy of Nebraska Extension.)

Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, recently held an annual “tractor safety” training course at the Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering.

“Farming is probably one of the most hazardous occupations that there is for people with lots of injuries every year,” said John Thomas, Nebraska Extension cropping systems educator.

