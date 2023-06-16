Clean-up efforts are currently underway in Perryton, Texas—population 8,000—after a powerful tornado formed over the town on June 15 at about 5:00 p.m. and stayed on the ground for eight minutes before lifting.
The Perryton Fire Department reported the tornado was at least one and one-fourth miles wide. It has been confirmed that three people are confirmed dead, between 50 and 100 people are reportedly injured and at least two are missing.
