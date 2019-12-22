The selection committee for the Tomorrow’s Agribusiness Leaders program met in early December and finalized the roster for the 2020 TAL class.
The committee, comprised of former TAL graduates chose: Aaron Anderson, Nutrien Ag Solutions; Hillary Birtell, CoMark Equity Alliance; Kalen Cromwell, Farmers Cooperative Grain Association; Kiley DeDonder, WinField United; Micala Dummit, The Scoular Company; Brice Elnicki, Producers Cooperative Association of Girard; Amy Fairchild; Scott Moseley, KC Supply Company; Tyler Peterson, Pride Ag Resources; and Spencer Reames, MKC, to complete the 23rd class.
The program, which began in 1998, is a jointly-sponsored leadership development course designed to teach members of Kansas Grain and Feed Association and Kansas Agribusiness Retailers Association about the state and federal legislative process and how to be a better leader within the industry.
“Every January, I look forward to the TAL class coming to Topeka for Session I eager to learn about the legislative process and their association,” said Ron Seeber, president and CEO of KGFA and KARA. “It’s one of the most satisfying parts of my profession to see graduation in November where they walk away with a wealth of experience on both the state and federal government. The program is very beneficial to our industry because later, when we call on them to contact their legislator about a proposed law, they answer the call every time.”
Each class will participate in three sessions designed to improve the leadership skills of Kansas agribusiness men and women through increasing their understanding of the association’s mission and activities, teaching the state and federal legislative process, improving leadership and communication skills, and preparing members for possible public service through campaigns or public office.
The class will begin in January with an introduction to the legislative and regulatory arena in Kansas with keynotes provided by legislative leaders. The group will travel to Washington, D.C., in July for personal visits with Kansas’ congressional delegation on Capitol Hill. The final portion of the program teaches the class how to develop into an informed and confident leader in their profession with presentations provided by Wichita State University and the associations’ elected leadership.
