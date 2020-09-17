More than 13,000 agriculture teachers nationwide positively impact the lives of students through classroom instruction, experiential learning, and leadership development every day. For the last 11 years, the National Teach Ag Campaign has celebrated current and future agriculture teachers across the United States with National Teach Ag Day. The 2020 virtual celebration will take place on Sept. 17, and the National Teach Ag Campaign wants to invite everyone who has been positively impacted by agricultural education to join in the celebration.
In addition to celebrating the agricultural education profession, National Teach Ag Day also brings awareness to the current, national demand for agriculture teachers. Every year, more than 100 new agriculture programs open and need highly qualified, diverse and dedicated agriculture teachers to make a difference in the lives of their students across the country. National Teach Ag Day is one way the National Teach Ag Campaign encourages individuals to pursue a career in teaching agriculture.
“Now, more than ever, it is crucial for us to bring awareness of the need for high-quality and diverse agriculture teachers. National Teach Ag Day is one way we can celebrate current and future agriculture teachers and all of the hard work they put into the future of agriculture and our world,” said Ellen Thompson, National Teach Ag Campaign project director, National Association of Agricultural Educators.
The 11th annual National Teach Ag Day celebration will take place on Sept. 17 virtually from the National Association of Agricultural Educators’ office in Lexington, Kentucky. The live festivities kick off at 10 a.m. EDT and will conclude at 1 p.m. EDT, with a variety of features and engaging discussion throughout the day to celebrate the positive and vast impact agriculture teachers make in and out of their classrooms and encourage others to consider a career teaching agriculture.
In addition to viewing the live webcast and social media spotlights, the National Teach Ag Campaign would like to invite everyone to celebrate and recognize all of the achievements of agriculture teachers across the nation and share it on social media using the hashtag #Tagged20.
To see the live webcast, visit naae.org/teachag.
National Teach Ag Day is a part of the National Teach Ag Campaign, an initiative of the National Council for Agricultural Education, led by the National Association of Agricultural Educators and sponsored by the CHS Foundation, Corteva Agriscience™, Growth Energy, and BASF as a special project of the National FFA Foundation. For more about National Teach Ag Day and the National Teach Ag campaign, visit naae.org/teachag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.