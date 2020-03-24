The Agriculture Council of America will host National Agriculture Day on March 24. This will mark the 47th anniversary of National Ag Day, which is celebrated in classrooms and communities across the country. The theme for National Ag Day 2020 is "Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”
National Agriculture Day is a nationwide effort to tell the true story of American agriculture and remind citizens that agriculture is a part of all of us.
The National Ag Day program encourages every American to:
Understand how food and fiber products are produced;
Appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products.
Value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy; and
Acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.
The ACA will once again feature the Ag Day Essay Contest. The winning essay will be presented on National Ag Day. Visit www.agday.org for more information on National Ag Day 2020.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued the following statement regarding National Agriculture Day and President Donald J. Trump’s Proclamation recognizing the importance of America’s farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers:
“Our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers in America are feeding and clothing the world. Now more than ever it’s important that the American people not forget that. Our farmers are resilient, and during these uncertain times they are still working, day in and day out, to produce what’s needed for our growing population,” said Secretary Perdue. “Today, on National Ag Day, I challenge the American public to keep our farmers, ranchers and producers on their minds – for all their work to provide us a safe, healthy and abundant food supply. We owe them a debt of gratitude.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.