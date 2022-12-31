Broadband

Unsplash photo.

Expanding broadband to more rural areas has long been a priority of mine. As we are increasingly reliant on an internet connection to run a business, provide health care, or do homework, it is more critical than ever that we close the digital divide.

In the last two years, Congress has allocated nearly $80 billion for broadband-related services. The good news is that, in addition to sustained investment from telecommunications providers, this funding should help expand broadband access to areas where connectivity challenges remain unresolved. The bad news is that this funding is split among 133 programs at 15 different federal agencies, with the lion’s share going to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, which has previously fumbled attempts to expand broadband access.

