Titan International, Quincy, Illinois, has introduced the Titan AgraEDGE, which is a new, full-line tire offering. These tires initially are available in 17 of the most popular front and rear row crop mechanical front wheel drive tractor sizes and offer a range of additional sizes being introduced throughout 2021 for four-wheel drive tractors, combines and grain carts.
The AgraEDGE is a radial R-1W that features improved compounding, the latest engineered materials, state of the art construction techniques and modern lug angle for optimum self-cleaning and traction. In addition, new construction in the sidewall and lug angle provides excellent roading capability. The tire and footprint shape allow for minimal soil compaction. The initial 17 sizes available now range from 380/85R28 up to 520/85R42 to match the most common MFWD tractor front and rear configurations.
Titan plans to expand the AgraEDGE line to a total of 44 tires. For more information, see a dealer or visit www.titan-intl.com/Tires/AGRAEDGE.
