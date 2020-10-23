Titan International, Inc., manufacturer of Titan Tires, Titan Wheels and Goodyear Farm Tires, has helped bring the legendary 1,100-horsepower Big Bud 747 4WD tractor back to life, having been stationary for a few years and at the Heartland Museum in Clarion, Iowa, for the last eight years due to irreparable tire damage.
The largest ag tractor in the world is now outfitted with eight of the largest ag tires in the world—the first-ever dual configuration with Goodyear Optitrac LSW1400/30R46 tires. Robert and Randy Williams of Big Sandy, Montana, used it for cultivating until a tire suffered irreparable damage. Its original tire manufacturer, United Tire Company of Canada, had stopped making its custom tires. The brothers’ ultimate goal was to restore Big Bud to its former glory and bring it home to their farm in Montana. That’s where local tire dealer Janesville Tire Service was brought in to help find a solution. Titan and the Janesville Tire Service team put on eight Goodyear Low Sidewall 1400/30R46 tires on July 14, with new rims to support the dual LSW setup. Now that it can operate again, Big Bud will return home to Montana, where it will be ready for any challenge ahead. For more information see a dealer or visit www.titan-intl.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.