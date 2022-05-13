Titan International, Inc., West Chicago, Illinois, CNH Industrial N.V. have entered into a three-year agreement to supply farm wheels and tires manufactured in Titan’s North America, South America and European plants to various CNH Industrial manufacturing locations.
The value of the contract considering today’s dollars and current raw material pricing levels, is expected to approximate $400 million.
Paul Reitz, president and CEO said, “We are pleased to enter into this agreement to work closely with CNH around the globe to provide them with our quality, innovative products that are proven to perform well in diverse applications. We have had a strong, long-standing relationship with CNH and we are glad to strengthen it further with this long-term agreement.”
