On Dec. 7, the House Republican Steering Committee elected Congressman Glenn "GT" Thompson (PA-15) as chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture for the 118th Congress. Thompson will be the first chairman from Pennsylvania in nearly 170 years.
"I am honored to lead the Committee on Agriculture and build on the accomplishments of the past two years as Ranking Member," Thompson said in a statement. "The political landscape in Washington may be fractured, but as chairman, I will prioritize the needs of our producers and rural communities—the backbone of this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.