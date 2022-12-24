FourCountyFirePart2 1Pix.jpg

A burned tractor shows the intensity of the heat from the Dec. 15 wildfire from a farm in Russell County. (Journal photo by Payton Stoppel.)

Tony Chrisler and his wife, Melissa, lost everything in the Four County Fire—their house, their barn, about 90 head of cattle, vehicles.

“I walked away with the shirt on my back,” Tony Chrisler said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.