Mindi Vanden Bosch has been named the next vice president of operations at Vermeer Corporation, Pella, Iowa.
Prior to joining Vermeer in 2008, Mindi held roles in continuous improvement at Cascade Engineering and treasury management at Fifth Third Bank. At Vermeer, Vanden Bosch has held leadership roles in marketing, finance, human resources, continuous improvement and most recently served as the managing director for the Forage Solutions Product Group.
“Vermeer is a part of who I am. I love the people, I love the product we build, I love the impact our equipment makes. Having watched Vermeer grow as an organization through the leadership of my grandfather, my uncle, my mother and now my brother, I’m excited to take the experiences I’ve had to help lead the team and the important work they do,” she said.
“Mindi’s passion for people and her love for problem solving bring important qualities to our operations. Personally, I’m proud to have my sister take this role and oversee such a critical part of our business and lead a large, important part of our workforce,” said Jason Andringa, president and CEO.
Vermeer Corporation is family-owned and -operated, celebrating nearly 75 years of operation. The Vermeer family and Vermeer leadership have built intentional succession plans for family members who want to be a part of the business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.