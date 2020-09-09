The Kansas Manufacturing Council is looking for the Coolest Thing Made In Kansas. This new competition highlights the state's manufacturing industry, which employs one out of 11 Kansas workers.
Any product that is made in Kansas qualifies for the competition.
The top 16 nominated products will set the tournament-style bracket. They will compete in weekly head-to-head match ups. The products that receive the highest votes in each match up will advance to the next round, moving one step closer to winning the ultimate prize—being named the Coolest Thing Made in Kansas.
The winner will be announced during the Kansas Manufacturing Summit on Oct. 6 at the Kansas Star Casino. The top four companies will be invited to display at the summit.
Visit https://kansaschamber.wufoo.com/forms/mizcfxh1s82l9l/ to nominate your favorite Kansas-made product. Nominations for the 2020 contest close on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Central time.
