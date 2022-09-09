Prairie-Festival-16-Sept-2016-13-BW-scaled.jpg

2016 Prairie Festival photo courtesy of The Land Institute.
LandInstituteGraphic.png

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, The Land Institute will host its 42nd Prairie Festival with a theme of "New Roots: Growing a movement from the ground down," at its headquarters, 2440 E. Water Well Road, Salina, Kansas, Sept. 23 to 25.

The event will feature new voices and perspectives, including Huascar Medina, poet laureate of Kansas; JohnElla Holmes of the Kansas Black Farmers Association; Linda Black Elk, food sovereignty coordinator at United Tribes Technical College; Eric Schlosser, author of Fast Food Nation; an exhibition by land artist Erin Wiersma; and a concert by musicians Paul Winter and Henrique Eisenmann. Along with great food, art, and music, highlights include the Friday night barn dance, Saturday morning Kernza pancake breakfast, and Sunday sunrise walk through the ancient Wauhob Prairie. Prairie Festival registration is now open.

