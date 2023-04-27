Screen Shot 2023-04-27 at 10.25.10 AM.png

A 72-hour rain accumulation map from the iWeatherNet.com showing the widespread fall across the High Plains from April 23-27.

The High Plains can finally breathe a small sigh of relief as the rainfall meteorologists predicted for the week of April 23 was widespread and covered large areas of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Colorado.

Oklahoma, in particular, benefited from the four-day storm system and the entire state received rainfall. According to iWeatherNet.com, between April 23 and April 27, some areas of Garvin County, Oklahoma, received as much as 4.5 inches of moisture. Miami, Oklahoma, received the least rainfall with .18 inches.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.