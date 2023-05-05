Dodge City rain gauge reading

(Journal photo by Alissa Weece.)

The High Plains experienced an almost forgotten weather pattern the last week of April, when widespread thunderstorms brought several days of rainfall to extremely dry areas of Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Colorado. It was a slow, soaking rain that allowed for full absorption over several days. Oklahoma in particular benefited from the first wave, a four-day storm system in which the entire state received rainfall.

According to iWeatherNet.com, between April 23 and 26, some areas of Garvin County, Oklahoma, received as much as 4.5 inches of moisture. Miami, Oklahoma, received the least rainfall with 0.18 inches during those days. Certain areas of southwest Kansas received 1 to 3 inches of rain, with Garden City, Kansas, measuring 2.35 inches and 2.04 in Dodge City, Kansas, over the first four-day wave. Texas’ rainfall was sporadic, with some areas receiving as much as six inches, and others in West Texas having 0 to 0.02 inches.

