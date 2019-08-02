To better enable the Soil Health Partnership to fully leverage its unique data set, SHP established Data Supporters as a new sponsorship level. The Fertilizer Institute recently joined this group of SHP supporters, providing funds to analyze data collected from our partner farms.
“Understanding the linkages between soil health, management practices, and nutrient cycling is critical to improving nutrient use efficiency and reducing nutrient losses. The SHP has a unique data set that will allow us to start exploring these relationships” said Sally Flis, director of agronomy at TFI Representative.
The SHP Data Supporters are investing in the SHP as the organization builds its infrastructure, knowledge and analytical might in data creation, collection, management, and analysis. Data Supporters contributions will also provide more opportunities for the SHP to collaborate with many partners who are already working to find solutions for farmers and will be matched to the FFAR grant support for data.
“Nutrient management is a critical responsibility farmers take seriously. This support from The Fertilizer Institute enables us to truly evaluate the insights in our existing nutrient management sites while building out knowledge to broaden our trials in this area,” stated Executive Director Shefali Mehta. “We appreciate the chance to partner with an organization like TFI and hope to continue similar impactful collaborations as we move forward.”
The Soil Health Partnership is a farmer-led initiative that fosters transformation in agriculture through improved soil health. SHP’s mission is to utilize science and data to partner with farmers who are adopting conservation agricultural practices that improve the economic and environmental sustainability of the farm. For more information, visit soilhealthpartnership.org.
