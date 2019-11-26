Vivid colors and striking contrasts in a sea of agricultural scenes await you at the Dane G. Hansen Museum. The magnificent photographs of our newest exhibit, The Farmin Artist, are on display until Feb. 2, 2020, has visitors awestruck from the moment they step through the door.
Rusty tractors, shabby farm sheds, and chilly Angus bulls become powerfully vibrant through the lens of Thomas Zimmerman, The Farmin Artist. Thomas’ intense style of photography creates a feeling of total immersion for his viewers, allowing you to wrap yourself up in a warm Kansas sunset, or shiver in the crusty snow as three bulls study you curiously. Each scene that Thomas captures is as unique as it is fascinating.
The museum is open Monday through Friday 9 to 12 and 1 to 4; Saturdays 9 to 12 and 1 to 5; Sundays and holidays 1 to 5. We are closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. We are handicapped accessible and admission is always free thanks to the generous support of the Dane G. Hansen Foundation. For more information or if you have questions, please contact us at 785-689-4846.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.