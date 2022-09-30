Naomi Blohm

The clash between underlying bullish supply fundamentals for grain and oilseeds spars with various nations’ efforts to fight inflation either through higher interest rates or creative maneuvering to portray less demand. Heading into the end of the third quarter, the question continues, are commodity prices at a point price sell off due to fears of global recession or are prices about to rebound and extend higher due to the reality of still tight global grain and oilseed supplies?

The clash may continue for the short term. Inflation likely only comes down if commodity prices come down on their own or if interest rates go up to slow demand. The recent commentary from the Fed indicates that they will need to fight inflation with higher interest rates yet into 2023, which to me says that the Feds are going to try to continue to slow demand. Taming demand is one aspect of the inflation fight and a problem. The other obvious underlying problem is the reality of tight supplies of grain and oilseeds here in the United States and around the world.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.