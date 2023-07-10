2023_Meat-Science-Quiz-Bowl-Team.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Texas Tech University.)

Texas Tech University has another national championship trophy to add to the case.

The Meat Science Quiz Bowl Team from the Department of Animal & Food Sciences, part of the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, recently won the national championship at the 76th annual Reciprocal Meat Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota.

