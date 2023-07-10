Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Texas Tech University has another national championship trophy to add to the case.
The Meat Science Quiz Bowl Team from the Department of Animal & Food Sciences, part of the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources, recently won the national championship at the 76th annual Reciprocal Meat Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota.
“The students who competed are extremely intelligent and highly driven individuals,” said Chance Brooks, interim department chair for Animal & Food Sciences. “These students committed many hours to studying and preparing for this event. Their performance was a reflection of the high academic standards in Texas Tech’s Department of Animal & Food Sciences.
“I am pleased the American Meat Science Association and sponsors provide this opportunity to empower students for success and deliver experiential learning opportunities that are difficult to replicate in a classroom.”
The competition featured 36 teams from 20 schools, with a team from Texas Tech claiming the title of national champion via a dominant 80-30 win over Kansas State University in the final round.
Hosted by the American Meat Science Association in conjunction with the Reciprocal Meat Conference, the Meat Science Quiz Bowl national competition is traditionally a showcase of talent for Texas Tech. The 2023 national championship marks the 10th time in the history of the competition Texas Tech has come out on top, having claimed title number nine in 2019.
Texas Tech also finished as national champion in 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2016.
Members of the national champion Texas Tech Meat Science Quiz Bowl Team are: Meagan McMurray, College Station; Shelton Luedke, Hondo; Anna Wyle, Boerne; Macy Lawrence, Canyon; Claire Sowers, Plano; Evan Emery, Idalou; Libby Mosley, Jacksboro; Erik Bishop, Cypress; Zoe Mayes, Liberty; Audrey Ratliff, Valley View; and Hailey Moulton, Cedar Park.
Graduate student coaches are Shae Lynn Sarchet from Idalou; Devin Gonzales from Hondo; and Paige Tegeler from Huntsville.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
