Texas Gov. Greg Abbott praised the efforts of Texas Tech University in securing a National Science Foundation Engineering Research Center. He joined Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Center Director Gerri Botte for a news conference Oct. 25 in launching the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production.

TexasTech CASFER.JPG

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined Texas Tech University officials for the announcement of the college’s Center for Advancing Sustainability and Distributed Fertilizer Production on Oct. 25. (Courtesy photo.)

In August, Texas Tech received a $50 million grant—the largest in school history —from the NSF for CASFER with a vision to enable resilient and sustainable food production by developing next-generation, modular, distributed and efficient technologies for capturing, recycling and producing decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers.

