Texas A&M Forest Service is now accepting grant applications for the State Fire Assistance for Mitigation—Plains Prescribed Fire Grant through Aug. 15. The grant will provide $81,000 in total funding for prescribed burns.
Funding to reduce hazardous fuels will be provided to landowners and communities that have been or may be threatened by wildland fire. Properties in the Panhandle, West and Northwest Texas at high risk for loss during a Southern Plains wildfire outbreak are eligible.
Grant recipients will be reimbursed actual per acre costs associated with conducting the prescribed burn up to $30 per acre with a limit of 500 acres per recipient.
Wildfires can be destructive when they occur at the wrong time or near a community that is unprepared. To plan ahead and mitigate these impacts, Texas A&M Forest Service works with landowners and local and county governments through Community Wildfire Protection Plans and the Texas Ranch Wildfire Program.
Landowners located within 2 miles of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan or a Texas Ranch Wildfire Program will receive priority funding. Both programs enhance awareness of wildfire risk and empower individual landowners and the overall community to act to reduce the risk of wildfire in their areas.
Learn more about prescribed fire by visiting TFS Prescribed Burns or the TDA Prescribed Burning Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.